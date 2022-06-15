K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.21.
KNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
KNT opened at C$8.65 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.07.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
