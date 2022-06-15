Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells $37,024.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $37,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KALU stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.05. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $84.48 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -331.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $11,345,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

