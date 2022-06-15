Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KAVL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 46,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,782. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group ( NASDAQ:KAVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAVL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

