Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,728.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKKUF remained flat at $$16.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $35.09.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

