Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto Sells 11,154 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $32,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicola Junior Vitto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $63,221.53.

KLR opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,271,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 87.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 774,298 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,567,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 280,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 260,238 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

