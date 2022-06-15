Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto Sells 11,154 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $32,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nicola Junior Vitto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $63,221.53.
KLR opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About Kaleyra (Get Rating)
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.