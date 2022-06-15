Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto Sells 26,233 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $63,221.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicola Junior Vitto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $32,346.60.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,567,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 280,662 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

