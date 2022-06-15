Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of KMDA opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kamada has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $6.96.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.
Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.