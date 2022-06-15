Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KMDA opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kamada has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $6.96.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

