Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director Sells $129,448.44 in Stock

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KAMN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 171,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,654. The company has a market capitalization of $979.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $55.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Kaman by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kaman by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kaman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

