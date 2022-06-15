Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 20,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,894,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $301,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $291,200.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.
PLYA stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 277,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 103,577 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $6,639,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.