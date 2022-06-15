Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 20,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,894,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $301,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $291,200.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.

PLYA stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 277,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 103,577 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $6,639,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.