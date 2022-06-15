Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Up 37.1% in May

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of KSPN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Kaspien ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaspien will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

