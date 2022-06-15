KB Home (KBH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KBH opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

