KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,194,605 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50.
About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)
See Also
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.