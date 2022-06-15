KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,194,605 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

