Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64.

In other Kelly Partners Group news, insider Brett Kelly sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.98 ($2.77), for a total transaction of A$39,794.15 ($27,634.83). Also, insider Ada Poon purchased 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.12 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,185.12 ($35,545.22).

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

