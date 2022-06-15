Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Up 54.6% in May

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of Kelso Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,721. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.02.
Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.
Kelso Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.
