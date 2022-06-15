Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE KCGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $430,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.