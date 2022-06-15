Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €605.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €605.00 ($630.21) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($859.38) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($779.17) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($937.50) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €795.00 ($828.13) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €747.36 ($778.50).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €491.30 ($511.77) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €501.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €597.10. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($434.79).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

