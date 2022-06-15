Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Kering from €805.00 ($838.54) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $744.00.

Kering stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. Kering has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

