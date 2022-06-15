Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $744.00.

PPRUY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kering from €805.00 ($838.54) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. Kering has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7378 dividend. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

About Kering (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

