Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 2,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KROS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $689.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $222,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,071. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

