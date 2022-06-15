Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KSSRF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Kesselrun Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kesselrun Resources (KSSRF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.