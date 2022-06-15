Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KSSRF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Kesselrun Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

