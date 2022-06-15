KeyCorp Comments on Edison International’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after buying an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

