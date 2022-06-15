KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.23.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $181,634,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

