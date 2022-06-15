Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KYYWF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 3,150 ($38.23) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

