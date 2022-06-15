Kiaro (CVE:KO) Shares Down 20%

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 247,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 138,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Kiaro (CVE:KO)
