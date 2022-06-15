Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

