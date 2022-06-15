Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of -0.17. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Frischer purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,413 shares of company stock valued at $417,539. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

