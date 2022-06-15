Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KTRA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 779,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,854. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.72. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James cut Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

