Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.04

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 4324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

