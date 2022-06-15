Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target Cut to €23.00

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($18.75) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.29) to €32.00 ($33.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.63) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of KLPEF opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

