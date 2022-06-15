Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 59525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$11.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

Get Klondike Silver alerts:

About Klondike Silver (CVE:KS)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.