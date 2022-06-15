Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,394. Knowles has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.