Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KONMY remained flat at $29.81 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 32.75. Konami has a fifty-two week low of 23.26 and a fifty-two week high of 34.08.
About Konami (Get Rating)
