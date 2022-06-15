Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KONMY remained flat at $29.81 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 32.75. Konami has a fifty-two week low of 23.26 and a fifty-two week high of 34.08.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

