Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.11.

OTCMKTS KNCRY opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

KNCRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Konecranes from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Konecranes from €41.00 ($42.71) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

