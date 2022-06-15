Korn Ferry (KFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,651. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 790,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

