Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kubient by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBNT traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Kubient ( NASDAQ:KBNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 370.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

