Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

KLIC opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

