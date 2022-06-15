Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 10,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 547,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

The company has a market cap of $701.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

