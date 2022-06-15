Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $674.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $449.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $483.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

