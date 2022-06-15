Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $950.00.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

