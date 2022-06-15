LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($65.63) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.83) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($61.46) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

