Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.44 and last traded at $99.83. Approximately 11,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 851,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,021 shares of company stock worth $1,498,767. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

