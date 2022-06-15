Largo (NYSE:LGO) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
Shares of LGO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Largo has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $489.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Largo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 853,765 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Largo in the 3rd quarter worth $4,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Largo by 85.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Largo in the second quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Largo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000.
Largo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
