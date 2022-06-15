Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.14

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1136007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.40.
About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
