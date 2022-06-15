Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.14

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1136007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Latham Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.