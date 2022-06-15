Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,255.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,108.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,445 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,793 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.