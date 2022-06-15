Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $112.70

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.70 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 112.90 ($1.37), with a volume of 274375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.90 ($1.44).
LTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 165 ($2.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. The firm has a market cap of £862.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.30.
In other news, insider Kath Kearney Croft purchased 8,354 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.80 ($12,167.50).
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.
