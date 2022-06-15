Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £24,780.48 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £24,780.48 ($30,077.05).

Shares of LON:LGEN traded up GBX 8.05 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 249.55 ($3.03). 23,011,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,839,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGEN. Barclays cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($4.93) to GBX 400 ($4.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.94) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.16).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

