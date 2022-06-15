Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BWG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 78,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,709. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,469,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 662.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 82,790 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.