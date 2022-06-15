Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BWG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 78,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,709. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
