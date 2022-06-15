Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,786,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lemonade by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lemonade by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $11,925,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

