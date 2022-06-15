LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Up 6.8%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.86. 449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 216,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

