Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,248 shares of company stock worth $788,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $64,763,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $19,570,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $192.95 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.71.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

